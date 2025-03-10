  • home icon
  • Former AEW champion spotted backstage at Revolution - Reports

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 10, 2025 00:55 GMT
AEW Revolution is taking place tonight in Los Angeles [photo: Triller TV's Official Livestream of AEW Revolution]

An AEW star who hasn't competed for nearly a year has been spotted backstage at Revolution. The report revealed that he has been sidelined due to injury and other personal endeavors.

Wardlow's status within AEW has been a major question over the past few months. He hasn’t been mentioned on TV, despite the major push he received in early 2024, and reports have also failed to provide updated information on him.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported just as the show began that Wardlow was backstage for AEW Revolution. This would be his first appearance in a while. His last major appearance for the company was at Dynamite: Big Business last year, when he challenged Samoa Joe for the world title. He was unsuccessful and hasn't been part of any program since.

The Undisputed Kingdom has been working without him for some time now. They continued as four members for several months before Kyle O'Reilly officially rejoined the group at Worlds End in December.

It is unclear whether the former TNT Champion will be involved in any way during the show. The rest of his faction mates were in action during tonight's zero-hour pre-show, and there's no telling whether he still remains a member of the group. Fans should stay tuned to tonight's show to find out whether he makes an appearance later in the night.

Edited by Neda Ali
हिन्दी