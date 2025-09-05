  • home icon
Former AEW Champion Takes a Subtle Dig at WWE Legend Over His Criticism of Tony Khan

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 05, 2025 18:12 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

A WWE legend recently criticized Tony Khan and AEW. A former champion has now defended the company.

Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling have come under a lot of criticism from several critics for various reasons. Most of the criticism has to do with the way he books his talent. The most recent star to criticize All Elite Wrestling is Bully Ray. The WWE legend called the AEW product lost and said it lacks definitive direction. He also doubled down and said that Tony is not a booker. This prompted a response from MJF.

MJF took to X to take a subtle dig at Bully Ray. He questioned why anyone would take a Bully's opinion into account.

"Imagine if Anthony Bennett did a podcast criticizing the NBA and its players. Imagine if John Gochnaur did a podcast criticizing the MLB and its players. Would you take their opinions into account? Wrestling fans. I urge you, I know it’s hard for ya. stop being dumb. Thx."
Check out his tweet here:

Former AEW World Champion MJF Recently Took a Subtle Dig at Cody Rhodes

When Cody Rhodes worked in All Elite Wrestling, he was involved in a heated feud with MJF that resulted in some amazing matches. Although both men are no longer part of the same company, The Salt of the Earth still didn't hesitate to take a shot at his former colleague.

Maxwell recently recalled the first-ever All In event from 2018, where he got his big break. He shared a screenshot of a chat with Cody Rhodes, in which MJF asked Rhodes to be part of the show. The former AEW World Champion then responded to the same post and took a subtle shot at The American Nightmare.

It's good to see Maxwell Jacob Friedman come to the defense of All Elite Wrestling for a change.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
