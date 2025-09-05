Former AEW Champion Takes a Subtle Dig at WWE Legend Over His Criticism of Tony Khan

A WWE legend recently criticized Tony Khan and AEW. A former champion has now defended the company.Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling have come under a lot of criticism from several critics for various reasons. Most of the criticism has to do with the way he books his talent. The most recent star to criticize All Elite Wrestling is Bully Ray. The WWE legend called the AEW product lost and said it lacks definitive direction. He also doubled down and said that Tony is not a booker. This prompted a response from MJF.MJF took to X to take a subtle dig at Bully Ray. He questioned why anyone would take a Bully's opinion into account.&quot;Imagine if Anthony Bennett did a podcast criticizing the NBA and its players. Imagine if John Gochnaur did a podcast criticizing the MLB and its players. Would you take their opinions into account? Wrestling fans. I urge you, I know it’s hard for ya. stop being dumb. Thx.&quot;Check out his tweet here:Former AEW World Champion MJF Recently Took a Subtle Dig at Cody RhodesWhen Cody Rhodes worked in All Elite Wrestling, he was involved in a heated feud with MJF that resulted in some amazing matches. Although both men are no longer part of the same company, The Salt of the Earth still didn't hesitate to take a shot at his former colleague.Maxwell recently recalled the first-ever All In event from 2018, where he got his big break. He shared a screenshot of a chat with Cody Rhodes, in which MJF asked Rhodes to be part of the show. The former AEW World Champion then responded to the same post and took a subtle shot at The American Nightmare.Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJFLINKThanks Rollercodester.It's good to see Maxwell Jacob Friedman come to the defense of All Elite Wrestling for a change.