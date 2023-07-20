AEW

Former AEW Champion teases Blood & Guts match

By Ojas Kulkarni
Modified Jul 20, 2023 07:43 IST
AEW is the rival promotion to WWE
AEW is the rival promotion to WWE

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has set the wrestling world abuzz with excitement as she teases a potential women's Blood & Guts match.

As AEW is holding its third annual men's Blood & Guts match on Dynamite, featuring the Elite against the formidable Blackpool Combat Club, Baker's aspirations for a women's version have ignited a spark of curiosity among fans.

All Elite Wrestling is yet to introduce a women's Blood & Guts match and the prospect of such a groundbreaking match has fans eagerly waiting for.

In a statement, Britt Baker candidly expressed her fervent desire to witness and participate in a women's Blood & Guts match before hanging up her boots.

In a recent tweet, Britt Baker hinted at a future Blood & Guts match women's match and expressed her ambitions for a future victory in the intense contest.

"Just wait till I win a #BloodAndGuts match someday…," Baker tweeted.

Check out the screenshot of her tweet below:

Britt Baker teasing about Blood &amp; Guts
Britt Baker teasing about Blood & Guts

If Britt Baker's wish comes true and she steps into the unforgiving match of Blood & Guts, it will undoubtedly be a defining moment in AEW Women's division.

Do you want to see the women's Blood and & Guts match in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...