Former AEW Champion teases Blood & Guts match

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has set the wrestling world abuzz with excitement as she teases a potential women's Blood & Guts match.

As AEW is holding its third annual men's Blood & Guts match on Dynamite, featuring the Elite against the formidable Blackpool Combat Club, Baker's aspirations for a women's version have ignited a spark of curiosity among fans.

All Elite Wrestling is yet to introduce a women's Blood & Guts match and the prospect of such a groundbreaking match has fans eagerly waiting for.

In a statement, Britt Baker candidly expressed her fervent desire to witness and participate in a women's Blood & Guts match before hanging up her boots.

In a recent tweet, Britt Baker hinted at a future Blood & Guts match women's match and expressed her ambitions for a future victory in the intense contest.

"Just wait till I win a #BloodAndGuts match someday…," Baker tweeted.

Check out the screenshot of her tweet below:

Britt Baker teasing about Blood & Guts

If Britt Baker's wish comes true and she steps into the unforgiving match of Blood & Guts, it will undoubtedly be a defining moment in AEW Women's division.

Do you want to see the women's Blood and & Guts match in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.