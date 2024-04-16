Former AEW Champion teases huge in-ring return after seven months

A former AEW champion has teased a potential return to the ring on social media.

Britt Baker was one of the pillars of All Elite Wrestling's women's division during the initial days of the Jacksonville-based promotion. She appeared regularly on TV and played her part well, making her one of the most popular stars on the roster and in women's wrestling. The 32-year-old quickly climbed up the ladder and became the Women's World Champion at Double or Nothing in 2021.

However, DMD has been absent from All Elite Wrestling television for several months. Her last televised match came on an episode of Collision in September last year, where she faced Kris Statlander for the AEW TBS Championship. Recently, Britt Baker took to social media to post a gif from one of her matches against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm, indicating that she might be teasing a return to the ring soon.

Tony Schiavone revealed the real reason behind AEW star Britt Baker's absence from the ring!

Britt Baker was one of the top stars in the promotion and was a regular feature on television until last year. Hence, her sudden absence from the ring left fans wondering why Tony Khan wasn't using the former champion anymore.

Tony Schiavone cleared the air in a recent interview with K&S Wrestlefest. The veteran commentator revealed recurring back issues were the major reason behind Baker's absence.

"I do not [when DMD will return]. I know she is still working hard to get back. She had some back issues!" Schiavone said. [H/T: PostWrestling]

Considering the anticipation behind her return, the talented wrestler will get a huge pop from the crowd when she returns on TV. It will be interesting to see if the former champion returns to the Tony Khan-led promotion in the coming weeks.

