Former AEW champion teases in-ring return after 468+ days

A former AEW Women's World Champion, who has been out of action for more than 468 days due to injury, provided a potential update on her return amid the rumors of her coming back soon.

The former AEW champion in question is Thunder Rosa. Rosa made her All Elite debut back in 2020 and was one of the prominent members of the women's division. She also became the women's world champion by brutally defeating Dr. Britt Baker last year. However, she has not been on TV for a long time.

Rosa sustained a back injury months after winning the AEW Women's World Title and has been out of action ever since. Rosa's last match took place last year in August, and as of now, her absence marks over 468-plus days. Nevertheless, she is currently rumored to make her return sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, the former women's champion provided a potential update when asked about the date of her return on the recent edition of the Busted Open podcast. Here is what Rosa said:

"It's really freaking soon." (H/T WrestlingINC)

As Thunder Rosa didn't provide any specific date regarding her AEW return, it could be possible that Tony Khan and the company higher-ups want to keep her return a surprise until it eventually happens.

The former AEW Women's Champion has her sights on a current champion

Amidst the rumors of her return, Thunder Rosa recently discussed the incident between ROH Women's Champion Athena and Ronda Rousey at a Pro Wrestling Revolver event.

Rosa mostly had her sights set on Athena, as they had never met one-on-one on Tony Khan's promotion. However, she is eager to fight anyone after returning, as she stated the following:

"When fighters are injured, or they go through a lot of stuff and have to wait to come back ... we're like a dog in a cage, just waiting for a moment to get out." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Moreover, Rosa also named wrestlers from CMLL and Japan whom she would like to wrestle against after her return. However, only time will tell when the former women's champion makes her anticipated comeback.

