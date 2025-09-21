  • home icon
  Former AEW name sends a message to Stephanie McMahon upon the announcement of her WWE Hall of Fame induction

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 21, 2025 18:04 GMT
Stephanie McMahon
Stephanie McMahon [Image via WWE.com]

It was announced at Wrestlepalooza this week that Stephanie McMahon is the first member of the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction class. The whole wrestling world came together to acknowledge McMahon's contribution to WWE's success. In fact, a former AEW name also shared a message for The Billion Dollar Princess on such a huge announcement.

Former AEW name Mark Henry sent a message to Stephanie upon the announcement of her WWE Hall of Fame induction. During WWE Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker came down the aisle to make a special revelation. He went to remind her of their history. The Deadman believes that the 48-year-old is at the stage of her career where she can be proud of her WWE career. Therefore, she deserves to be in the Hall of Fame class of 2026.

Soon after, Mark Henry posted a picture of McMahon on his X handle with a welcoming caption. He simply congratulated Stephanie on entering the star-studded grade of WWE Hall of Famers in professional wrestling.

"Congratulations on the Hall of Fame!" he wrote

Check out his X post below:

Stephanie McMahon talks about the possibility of an in-ring return

Stephanie McMahon is famous for her heel role in WWE as a part of The Authority. However, The Billion Dollar Princess has also competed in the ring several times in WWE. But it has been a long time since she last stepped foot in the squared circle for a match. Recently, she addressed the possibility of her wrestling return.

Speaking on What’s Your Story?, McMahon revealed that Big E recently asked her about the possibility of one more match. Without any hesitation, Stephanie denied any chances of a wrestling return. The 48-year-old highlighted that today's women's division is pretty lethal, and she would not be able to hang with them.

“I know. Seriously, Big E asked me last night on the pre show. He goes, ‘So do you have one more match in you?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ I’m like, ‘Have you seen this division? I will embarrass myself, and the business if I try to hang with these women.’” she said [H/T: Ringside News]
In her WWE career, Stephanie McMahon has competed in several notable matches. However, her showdown at WrestleMania 34, where he teamed up with her husband Triple H against Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle, is considered to be the best performance of her in-ring career.

