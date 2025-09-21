BREAKING: Stephanie McMahon breaks down in tears at Wrestlepalooza after The Undertaker's shocking announcement

In a moment that nobody saw coming, not only did The Undertaker come out at Wrestlepalooza 2025, but he made an announcement so massive that Stephanie McMahon, who was at ringside, was left in shock and tears.Everybody in the arena at Indianapolis, as well as fans watching at home, was shocked to see The Undertaker make his entrance before the main event of Wrestlepalooza 2025. There was a bit of a gap between the co-main event (mixed tag team match between Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and CM Punk and AJ Lee) and the main event (Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre).In that gap, The Undertaker came out as The American Bada** and made his iconic entrance with the bike. However, he stopped at the first ringpost and got off, and the camera showed Stephanie McMahon clapping for quite a while. The Phenom stopped right there and was staring at her, and it was a bit of a funny moment. Based on her expressions, it was clear that Stephanie was not in on what was going on, and he even went to take a seat next to her, after which she said that she recommended he take that seat more. WWE President Nick Khan was also present.The Undertaker then asked Stephanie McMahon if she was &quot;ready&quot;, and while it looked like he was teasing a DX introduction, he broke the news that she would be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. She instantly broke down in tears at the announcement.It was a touching moment as it was quite visible that Stephanie McMahon found it hard to keep her face together at that moment. She had a wholesome embrace with The Phenom and Nick Khan, and it was a notably early announcement, as the first inductee is never usually announced until early in the year or after the Royal Rumble.So in a way, WWE broke a precedent, and it was likely done so ESPN could have a big moment on their show.