Former AEW performer makes a surprise appearance on WWE RAW

A former AEW Dark performer made an appearance on last night's WWE RAW in a different role. The surprising appearance has since been a topic of discussion among the internet wrestling community.This week's Monday Night RAW witnessed a shocking appearance of former All Elite Wrestling performer Alex Gracia. The 32-year-old female star showed up on the show as a medic to check on Dominik Mysterio after he was inadvertently taken out by Raquel Rodriguez during the Women's Tag Team Title match between The Judgment Day and the team of Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. Gracia moved aside after AJ Styles appeared as a doctor to take out ''Dirty'' Dom.Alex Gracia wrestled several matches on AEW Dark in 2020/21. The talented wrestler also had a one-off dark match against Nyla Rose in November 2023. She has also wrestled in popular promotions such as TNA, ROH, and CMLL. Gracia is currently active on the independent wrestling scene and often appears on Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion.Alex Gracia opened up about her AEW run a few years agoAlex Gracia made her All Elite Wrestling debut on the September 29, 2020, edition of AEW Dark, wrestling Penelope Ford in a singles match. She went on to lock horns with several stars, including Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida. She last wrestled for the company in November 2023.During an interview with PWMania in 2022, Gracia reflected on her run in the Tony Khan-led promotion and her match against then-Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida on the December 17, 2020, episode of Dynamite.“I mean, I’m beyond thankful [that] I was able to work there during COVID where [SIC] you couldn’t work anywhere else. So I was going every other week and just being able to wrestle while so many people were stuck and not having that opportunity. It was great. I was there, and I had a lot of good, great things happen to me there; I got to do Dynamite and faced Shida, who was the champion at the time, and I had matches consistently,&quot; Alex said. [H/T: WrestleZone]Only time will tell what the future has in store for Gracia following her appearance on RAW.