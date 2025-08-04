Former AEW performer takes a massive shot at WWE following Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam return

Brock Lesnar made his surprising return at WWE SummerSlam 2025, and an ex-AEW performer seemingly took a shot at it. The star sent a message to the fans on social media while taking a shot at the Stamford-based promotion.The former AEW performer Nicole Matthews took a shot at WWE. Nicole wrestled in the Tony Khan-led promotion once on an episode of Dynamite in 2023, where Jade Cargill defeated her. She also performed in the Stamford-based promotion in the years 2016, 2017, and 2018 as a rising indie prospect.Brock Lesnar returned after the main event of SummerSlam 2025 Night Two, and his return was met with a lot of backlash due to him allegedly being involved in Janel Grant's sexual allegations against Vince McMahon. Nicole Matthews seemingly referenced the aforementioned situation and took a shot at WWE.Taking to the X/Twitter social media platform, Nicole Matthews subtly urged fans not to believe the WWE while they are telling them who they are:&quot;When someone (or a company) is telling you (multiple f***ing times) who they are, it’s on you if you continually don’t believe them.&quot;Triple H's reaction to Brock Lesnar's WWE returnThe Beast Incarnate returned to the WWE after two years at SummerSlam 2025 and took out John Cena with an F5 as well. Speaking on the post-show, Triple H revealed what his reaction was when Lesnar made his return:&quot;My reaction was exactly what I thought it was gonna be, which was, if there had been a roof on this place, it wouldn't be here anymore. The dynamic in the room in WWE changes when The Beast is here. Seeing Brock Lesnar come back, anything that you thought was happening sort of all goes out the window because the factor of Brock now just changes that dynamic so incredibly. It makes it unpredictable,&quot; Hunter said.Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Brock following his shocking return.