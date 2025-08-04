  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Brock Lesnar
  • Former AEW performer takes a massive shot at WWE following Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam return

Former AEW performer takes a massive shot at WWE following Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam return

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 04, 2025 09:08 GMT
Brock Lesnar AEW
ex-AEW talent on Brock Lesnar's return (Source-WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

Brock Lesnar made his surprising return at WWE SummerSlam 2025, and an ex-AEW performer seemingly took a shot at it. The star sent a message to the fans on social media while taking a shot at the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

The former AEW performer Nicole Matthews took a shot at WWE. Nicole wrestled in the Tony Khan-led promotion once on an episode of Dynamite in 2023, where Jade Cargill defeated her. She also performed in the Stamford-based promotion in the years 2016, 2017, and 2018 as a rising indie prospect.

Brock Lesnar returned after the main event of SummerSlam 2025 Night Two, and his return was met with a lot of backlash due to him allegedly being involved in Janel Grant's sexual allegations against Vince McMahon. Nicole Matthews seemingly referenced the aforementioned situation and took a shot at WWE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Taking to the X/Twitter social media platform, Nicole Matthews subtly urged fans not to believe the WWE while they are telling them who they are:

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

"When someone (or a company) is telling you (multiple f***ing times) who they are, it’s on you if you continually don’t believe them."
Ad

Triple H's reaction to Brock Lesnar's WWE return

The Beast Incarnate returned to the WWE after two years at SummerSlam 2025 and took out John Cena with an F5 as well. Speaking on the post-show, Triple H revealed what his reaction was when Lesnar made his return:

"My reaction was exactly what I thought it was gonna be, which was, if there had been a roof on this place, it wouldn't be here anymore. The dynamic in the room in WWE changes when The Beast is here. Seeing Brock Lesnar come back, anything that you thought was happening sort of all goes out the window because the factor of Brock now just changes that dynamic so incredibly. It makes it unpredictable," Hunter said.
Ad

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Brock following his shocking return.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications