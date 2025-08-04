  • home icon
  • Triple H reveals how he reacted when Brock Lesnar returned after two years and attacked John Cena at WWE SummerSlam

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Aug 04, 2025 04:12 GMT
Brock Lesnar and Triple H (via WWE's website and YouTube)

WWE CCO Triple H spoke about Brock Lesnar's return at length at the SummerSlam 2025 post-show. The Beast Incarnate returned tonight after the main event and attacked John Cena, his former rival.

Brock Lesnar is finally back in WWE after a lengthy two-year span. He disappeared after losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, and his return came as a legit shock to millions of fans across the globe. Lesnar hit an F5 on John Cena following his return.

At the post-show, Triple H spoke about Lesnar's return and revealed how he reacted to the same. Check out his comments below:

"My reaction was exactly what I thought it was gonna be, which was, if there had been a roof on this place, it wouldn't be here anymore. The dynamic in the room in WWE changes when The Beast is here. Seeing Brock Lesnar come back, anything that you thought was happening sort of all goes out the window because the factor of Brock now just changes that dynamic so incredibly. It makes it unpredictable."
Cena is a few months away from his final WWE match, and Lesnar's return has made fans wonder if he will be the 17-time world champion's final feud. Lesnar and Cena's last SummerSlam outing saw The Beast Incarnate squashing him to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship back in 2014.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

