Triple H reveals how he reacted when Brock Lesnar returned after two years and attacked John Cena at WWE SummerSlam

WWE CCO Triple H spoke about Brock Lesnar's return at length at the SummerSlam 2025 post-show. The Beast Incarnate returned tonight after the main event and attacked John Cena, his former rival.Brock Lesnar is finally back in WWE after a lengthy two-year span. He disappeared after losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, and his return came as a legit shock to millions of fans across the globe. Lesnar hit an F5 on John Cena following his return.At the post-show, Triple H spoke about Lesnar's return and revealed how he reacted to the same. Check out his comments below:&quot;My reaction was exactly what I thought it was gonna be, which was, if there had been a roof on this place, it wouldn't be here anymore. The dynamic in the room in WWE changes when The Beast is here. Seeing Brock Lesnar come back, anything that you thought was happening sort of all goes out the window because the factor of Brock now just changes that dynamic so incredibly. It makes it unpredictable.&quot;Cena is a few months away from his final WWE match, and Lesnar's return has made fans wonder if he will be the 17-time world champion's final feud. Lesnar and Cena's last SummerSlam outing saw The Beast Incarnate squashing him to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship back in 2014.