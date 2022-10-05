"Better than (Paul) Heyman" - Former AEW personality calls WWE veteran 'the greatest manager of all time'

Former AEW personality Dan Lambert claimed WWE veteran Jim Cornette is a better manager than Paul Heyman.

Jim Cornette is well known for his time in WCW and WWE. The veteran has managed multiple factions, such as The Midnight Express, The Heavenly Bodies, and Camp Cornette. On the other hand, Heyman has been a commentator, writer, and manager.

Speaking on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, former AEW personality Dan Lambert claimed that Cornette was 'the greatest manager of all time.' His reason for picking the Midnight Express' manager over the rest was because he grew up watching Cornette on WCW and did not get much exposure to other managers like Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan.

Lambert even mentioned that Paul Heyman was not as good as Cornette.

"Jim Cornette is the greatest manager of all time. He just is. I think [better than Heyman] and I love Heyman, but I grew up with Cornette. A lot of it, who you remember as the greatest football player or basketball player is who you were the most exposed to when you were younger," said Dan Lambert. [H/T Fightful.com]

A look back at Paul Heyman's managing career

Most of the wrestlers that Paul Heyman managed have gone on to become the top champion in WWE. The only ones that failed to reach the top of the mountain were Ryback, Curtis Axle, and Cesaro.

Heyman introduced Brock Lesnar as The Next Big Thing in 2002, and became the youngest WWE Champion. He managed CM Punk from 2012 - 2013, and the self-proclaimed Best in the World was the longest reigning WWE Champion in the modern era.

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns joined forces in 2020, and now Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the longest reigning Universal Champion of all time and has held on to the title for over two years.

The Wiseman also managed The Big Show, Kurt Angle, and Rob Van Dam.

Lambert may feel Cornette is his favorite, but the Tribal Chief may disagree with his pick.

Who is your favorite manager in professional wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

