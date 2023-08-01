Former AEW star addresses alleged backstage division due to CM Punk and The Elite's real-life heat

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol recently opened up about the backstage tension between CM Punk and The Elite.

It's widely known the feud between Punk and The Elite escalated during the media scrum after AEW All Out 2022, where the former publicly expressed his grievances against the trio and other wrestlers during a media scrum, sparking a heated confrontation in the locker room.

During an interview with Nick Hausman on Haus of Wrestling, Fuego Del Sol recalled the backstage situation. He emphasized that the animosity between CM Punk and The Elite has not divided the locker room as it has online.

"There’s a whole thing online where you have to pick a side between CM Punk and The Elite, that’s not how it is in the back. You have really close friends of The Elite that are like, ‘Hey, I’m with you guys, I’m riding with you guys.’ There’s really close friends of Punk that are going to side with Punk," Del Sol said. [H/T - Fightful]

Del Sol experienced CM Punk's kindness when he injured his foot in February last year. Former AEW World Champion consistently checked Del Sol's well-being and supported him.

Fuego Del Sol praises The Young Bucks for heartwarming support after getting released from AEW

The former AEW star also gave a shout-out to The Young Bucks for their exceptional treatment, considering them like brothers and equals.

In the same interview, Fuego Del Sol mentioned that The Young Bucks sent him messages of concern and good wishes after getting released from AEW.

"From day one, they’ve treated me like a brother, a wrestler, one of the boys. They never treated me like an extra, they never acted like they were above me because they were EVPs, they’ve checked on me since I’ve got hurt and since I’ve got released, I’ve got messages from both Matt and Nick saying, ‘We had no clue, we’re so sorry. We wish the best for you." [H/T - Fightful]

He continued:

"I’ve had great interactions with everyone, more so the Bucks and Punk than Kenny, but Kenny does a lot of stuff with the female division. But anytime I had questions about going to Japan or about my matches, he was incredibly nice. There’s a lot of talk and heat about the butting heads at the top, but a lot of our top guys really want the best for the industry," Fuego said. [H/T - Fightful]

While he had positive interactions with both The Bucks and CM Punk, things might not be the same between the two parties.

