Former AEW star announced for first appearance since leaving Tony Khan's promotion

AEW has let go of several top stars so far this year. The company is seemingly trimming its roster as it gains momentum heading into the spring, but one of its former talents is gaining some momentum of her own.

Ad

Leyla Hirsch originally signed with All Elite Wrestling in early 2021. She was featured on AEW's main shows occasionally but did most of her work in Ring of Honor over the past year. Earlier this month, she was confirmed to have departed Tony Khan's promotions.

The 28-year-old Russian-born grappler is now setting her sights on the independent scene once again, and she's just been added to the card for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII, which is presented by GCW. The show takes place on Thursday, April 17, in Las Vegas, during WrestleMania week.

Ad

Trending

"Returning to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport is a cold blooded killer. A machine without empathy that legitimately thrills in the destruction of her opponents. Layla Hirsch is coming to Bloodsport XIII Get your tickets now!" Josh Barnett wrote on X/Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Leyla Hirsch delivers hopeful message following AEW departure

Tony Khan has already released Miro, Ricky Starks, and Rey Fenix this year. However, Leyla Hirsch departed AEW following the expiration of her contract. While her current plans are largely unknown, she recently took to social media to deliver a positive message.

The 28-year-old got married at the end of February, and she posted photos of the wedding on Instagram. She also professed her love for her partner and claimed that she was excited to see what the future held:

Ad

"This past month has been crazy to say the least. On February 28th, 2025, I finally got to tie the knot and marry my forever person. I am beyond grateful for all of the people that were there to celebrate with us. I am extremely excited to see what comes next for us. I love you, Jordan Haykin-Hirsch❤️," read Hirsch's post.

"Legit" Leyla Hirsch would be a promising prospect for any promotion. Now that her future is in her own hands, it remains to be seen where she goes from here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback