Former AEW star announces involvement in WWE veteran Sabu's Hall of Fame ceremony

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Feb 26, 2025 05:48 GMT
Sabu is a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion [Image Credit: WWE.com]

An ex-AEW star is set to present WWE veteran Sabu with a Hall of Fame plaque this weekend. Joey Janela wrestled in the Jacksonville-based promotion from 2019 to 2022 and is currently performing in other independent companies.

Sabu is remembered for his hardcore moments in WWE, ECW, and many other promotions. The former FTW Heavyweight champion will complete his 40 years in the industry in March. He was scheduled to retire at Spring Break 9 this April, but the plans have been postponed indefinitely.

Joey was going to face the ECW veteran, but the match was delayed due to the former's injury. Janela suffered a ruptured bicep recently and underwent surgery. At GCW's Coldest Winter 3 this weekend, the 60-year-old will be presented with an Indie Hall of Fame plaque by the former AEW star.

Recently, on X/Twitter, Joey Janela revealed that he was set to hand the award to the ECW legend during the latter's final match at Spring Break 9.

"I will be there in LA to give sabu the plaque I would’ve gave him at Spring Break!" he wrote.
Joey Janela refuses to sacrifice the honor of retiring Sabu

The Bad Boy underwent surgery recently and will not be able to bid farewell to the legend this April. Fans recently suggested that RVD replace Joey and retire the former WWE star.

Following the comments, Joey Janela said he would retire the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion, not anyone else.

"If I’m not wrestling on the show Sabu won’t be wrestling on the show, as simple as that. Even if I’d have to create a new Joey Janela spectacle show for summer. That match belongs to me and I don’t deserve to have it taken from me. I’ve sacrificed too much not to be selfish this time," he wrote.
It will be interesting to see when the hardcore veteran will get to wrestle in his retirement contest.

Edited by Angana Roy
