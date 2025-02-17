2-time world champion reveals he needs major surgery after match; has nerve damage and can't feel his ring and pinky fingers

A former world champion needs major surgery after being left in rough shape after recent events. He's spoken about it now.

Ad

Joey Janela had earlier said that he was planning on working through WrestleMania weekend with a ruptured bicep. He had noted that he'd chosen not to undergo surgery, even though it's usually required because Spring Break and WrestleMania weekend was coming up. He said that the bicep was completely torn.

Now though, it seems that he's changed his mind after he was attacked by Atticus. The two wrestled in the first round of the Jersey Cup yesterday, where Atticus got the win.

Ad

Trending

The 2-time GCW World Champion has revealed that he needs major surgery after his match and it's imminent in the morning. He apologized to everyone that things were not looking good. The former world champion added that after being attacked, he not only had a ruptured bicep, but nerve damage in the arm that was affecting it, leaving him unable to feel his pinky and his ring finger.

"In the hospital, just got to see a doctor. Looks like now, after my match yesterday, and attack today by Atticus, I not only have a complete ruptured bicep but also nerve damage to the arm that’s affecting my arm all the way down to the hand. I currently have no feeling in my ring and pinky finger. We are looking for options but it seems a major surgery is imminent in the morning. I’m sorry to everyone, things aren’t looking too good."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Sportskeeda wishes Joey Janela a swift recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback