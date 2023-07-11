Former AEW star announces opening his own wrestling school

A former AEW star recently expressed his ambition of starting a wrestling school in Oklahoma through a Facebook post.

Fuego Del Sol is an American professional wrestler who competed in the independent circuit for most of his wrestling career. He signed with AEW in 2020. After working there for about three years in All Elite Wrestling, he recently announced that he had left the company and is currently a free agent.

During his short stint in AEW, Del Sol mostly competed in AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation and gained popularity through his appearances on Sammy Guevara's YouTube Vlogs.

Fuego Del Sol, who is a resident of Oklahoma City, recently posted on his Facebook that he is thinking about starting his own wrestling school in his hometown:

"Thinking about starting my own wrestling school in Oklahoma. I have a love for teaching and I truly believe I can contribute to the wrestling business in a positive way. Only issue is it may be in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma but if I build it… will they come?" wrote Del Sol.

Fuego expressed his love for teaching and his desire to open a wrestling school in Oklahoma and contribute to the sport of wrestling but had doubts about the same. The post received a ton of positive interest and encouragement from his followers.

Motivated by the overwhelming response, Del Sol shared the details about the progress made in planning the opening of a new school in Oklahoma in another Facebook post. Teasing the desired name of the school, he posted:

"Saw that there was a ton of interest on my post about my consideration of opening a wrestling school. So I’ve been talking to some people and preparing a business plan and proper 3 month beginners curriculum, as well as other advanced classes and such. The more I thought about it and really started developing ideas of how it could work and help the state and my area, the more it’s starting to look like a reality. Fuego Dojo coming soon…"

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol seems well-motivated to fulfill his desire to open a wrestling school

The 27-year-old professional wrestler debuted in the independent circuit in 2014 and has had a short wrestling career spanning less than ten years. Therefore, he seems doubtful about his credentials and qualifications to teach the art of wrestling.

However, despite having second thoughts, Fuego Del Sol is still on his way to open the school in Oklahoma. He expressed his sentiments in the following Twitter post:

"Tried to talk myself out of it. Convinced myself I wasn’t qualified yet, but looking at the options in my state I realized I have a ton of knowledge to pass on and how big of a help I could be. With the proper curriculum and mentorship from successful trainers, why not do it."

Is it too early for Fuego Del Sol to open a wrestling school? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes