Former AEW star breaks social media silence after cryptic vignette on WWE SmackDown

A former AEW star has been heavily rumored to begin his new journey in the wrestling world. Following a cryptic vignette that aired on SmackDown tonight, the star chose to send out a message of his own.

The star in question is Rey Fenix. The talented luchador has reportedly been let go by Tony Khan a while ago. This came after his contract was allegedly extended due to added time for the injury he had suffered during his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Moreover, ever since the reports of Fenix becoming a free agent surfaced, there have been massive speculations regarding WWE signing him. The belief became even stronger among fans after a cryptic vignette was aired on this week's edition of the blue brand, where the company showed a wrestler in the dark and hyped his imminent debut.

Following the vignette, Rey Fenix broke his social media silence. He took to his Instagram stories to drop a photo of his back to potentially show the results of his training ahead of a rumored WWE debut.

"Today was back day."

Rey Fenix has been rumored to make his WWE debut (Credit: Rey Fenix's Instagram Story)

WWE Superstar calls former AEW star Rey Fenix the best wrestler

Amidst Rey Fenix's rumored WWE debut following his reported release from AEW, his brother and current WWE superstar Penta had some words about his brother during his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

The masked luchador claimed that he enjoyed fighting against, and side by side, with Rey Fenix and that it was difficult to choose between the two. Moreover, he was full of praise for his brother and called him the best wrestler in the world.

"I really enjoy both. I team up with my brother. It is very special because he is my real brother. For me, he is the best wrestler in the world. I enjoy. When I am in the corner and my brother is in the ring, I enjoy every move. You know. When I am myself in the ring, its more like Penta. I love the crowd. I love the opponent. I wanna fight with him. Perfect, and we start the match. I enjoy both but if I had to choose something... Maybe, no. It's very difficult. Maybe both," he said.

With the new SmackDown vignette fueling the rumors of Rey Fenix's upcoming debut in WWE, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in the Stamford-based promotion.

