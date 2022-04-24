Former AEW star Brodie Lee given heartfelt tribute by the Wyatt Family

Former AEW star Brodie Lee was given a touching tribute by a reuniting Wyatt Family as Adam Scherr (formerly known as Braun Strowman), Erick Redbeard (formerly known as Erick Rowan) and Windham Rotunda (formerly known as Bray Wyatt) got together.

The former Monster Among Men posted a picture of himself with his former stablemates, calling the former group the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

“War. Death. Famine. Pestilence. Forever the Four Horsemen of the apocalypse!!!!! 4Brodie #TheFamily #BrayWyatt #LukeHarper #ErickRowan #BraunStrowman” - Adam Scherr tweeted.

Brodie Lee tragically passed away in December 2020. He was a highly popular figure in the wrestling community, and his death was a major shock to everyone. He carved a significant legacy for himself during his short stint in AEW as the leader of the Dark Order.

Two of his best matches came against Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley. He faced Cody Rhodes twice, the first being a squash while the second match was a brutal dog strap match.

Erick Redbeard has shown up in AEW before

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Erick Redbeard aka Erick Rowan is teaming with the Death Triangle against the House Of Black at Revolution. He looks GREAT! #AEWRampage Erick Redbeard aka Erick Rowan is teaming with the Death Triangle against the House Of Black at Revolution. He looks GREAT! #AEWRampage

Erick Redbeard first showed up in AEW during the "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" edition of Dynamite. He ran in to make the save for the Dark Order following their six-man tag team match and subsequent beatdown at the hands of Wardlow. He then paid an emotional tribute to his former tag team partner Brodie Lee.

Erick Redbeard showed up once again in 2022. He filled in for Rey Fenix in the Death Triangle to aid PAC and Penta Oscuro during their feud against the House of Black's Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King. Their six-man tag team match at the Revolution pay-per-view this year saw the House of Black emerge victorious.

Bray Wyatt was heavily rumored to join All Elite Wrestling following his shocking release from WWE. However, rumors have cooled down significantly since then, with the former Eater of the World focusing on a career in cinema.

