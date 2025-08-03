Former AEW star brutally trolls CM Punk following SummerSlam debacle

CM Punk lost the World Heavyweight Championship within minutes at WWE SummerSlam. A former AEW star has now trolled Punk for his debacle.Ethan Page is the latest to comment on CM Punk losing the World Title. At SummerSlam 2025, Punk faced off against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Both men competed in a hard-fought and brutal contest. The Ring General also seemingly broke his nose during the fight. In the end, it was The Straight Edge Superstar who walked away with the win and the World Title.However, moments after winning the World Title, Seth Rollins' music hit, and he came out on crutches with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Just when it looked like Rollins was about to leave, he threw away his crutches, took off his knee brace, and proceeded to the ring to cash in his contract. After dealing multiple blows with the Money in the Bank briefcase, Rollins finally cashed it in and hit The Stomp before pinning Punk, thereby winning the World Heavyweight Championship.Following this match, Ethan Page has taken to social media to troll Punk with a couple of ROFL emojis. Check out his tweet here:Triple H addressed Seth Rollins' hatred for CM PunkIt's no surprise that Seth Rollins is not Punk's biggest fan. Since The Straight Edge Superstar arrived in WWE, the two have been involved in a feud that just never seems to end. Now, with Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, it is more likely that this feud will continue as Punk will be out for revenge.During SummerSlam's post-show press conference, Triple H addressed the rivalry between the two superstars and said that Rollins' passion for the business will never allow him to ever forgive Punk.&quot;It's his passion for this business that drives his hatred, his unforgiveness of CM Punk. CM Punk wronged the one thing that Seth Rollins cares about, the WWE, and he will never forgive him about [sic] that. He cannot go past it. I feel they are destined to do that until one of them is done,&quot; Triple H told journalists during the post-show. [From 1:02:27 to 1:02:54]It will be interesting to see how this intense rivalry will continue in the near future.