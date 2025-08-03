"He will never forgive him" - Triple H addresses Seth Rollins' hatred of CM Punk

Seth Rollins created another iconic moment in WWE with his cash-in at SummerSlam. He beat CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

The Visionary added a new layer to his rivalry with The Best in the World with his unexpected cash-in. Hence, it is a no-brainer that CM Punk will be out for revenge on Monday's RAW.

WWE CCO Triple H addressed the rivalry between the two superstars on the SummerSlam Post-Show. He opened up about why it was far from over, especially after what happened in the main event of SummerSlam.

"It's his passion for this business that drives his hatred, his unforgiveness of CM Punk. CM Punk wronged the one thing that Seth Rollins cares about, the WWE, and he will never forgive him about [sic] that. He cannot go past it. I feel they are destined to do that until one of them is done," Triple H told journalists during the post-show. [From 1:02:27 to 1:02:54]

Ad

Trending

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

Seth Rollins will show up on RAW as well to celebrate his triumph, and it will be interesting to see what will be next for him. Will CM Punk be the first in line to get a title shot as early as Clash in Paris on August 31? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from here, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More