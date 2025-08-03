  • home icon
  • "He will never forgive him" - Triple H addresses Seth Rollins' hatred of CM Punk

"He will never forgive him" - Triple H addresses Seth Rollins' hatred of CM Punk

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Aug 03, 2025 04:56 GMT
Seth Rollins became the new World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Seth Rollins became the new World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins created another iconic moment in WWE with his cash-in at SummerSlam. He beat CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The Visionary added a new layer to his rivalry with The Best in the World with his unexpected cash-in. Hence, it is a no-brainer that CM Punk will be out for revenge on Monday's RAW.

WWE CCO Triple H addressed the rivalry between the two superstars on the SummerSlam Post-Show. He opened up about why it was far from over, especially after what happened in the main event of SummerSlam.

"It's his passion for this business that drives his hatred, his unforgiveness of CM Punk. CM Punk wronged the one thing that Seth Rollins cares about, the WWE, and he will never forgive him about [sic] that. He cannot go past it. I feel they are destined to do that until one of them is done," Triple H told journalists during the post-show. [From 1:02:27 to 1:02:54]
Seth Rollins will show up on RAW as well to celebrate his triumph, and it will be interesting to see what will be next for him. Will CM Punk be the first in line to get a title shot as early as Clash in Paris on August 31? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from here, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

