Triple H may have subtly confirmed Roman Reigns will return to the Bloodline saga on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE since Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker took him out in a brutal attack. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the potential return of the OTC, and it appears his comeback is on the horizon.

The latest episode of the Friday Night SmackDown saw Solo Sikoa and his newly assembled Bloodline attacking Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso in the main-event tag team match. Sikoa, alongside his entire heel crew, launched Fatu on the announcer's table with Roman Reigns’ signature Shield Bomb.

Many see it as a subtle hint by Triple H-led creatives that Roman Reigns would eventually join the Bloodline saga alongside Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso on Friday Night SmackDown before getting his revenge on Seth Rollins and his heel crew on the red brand.

Rollins and Reigns are bound to cross paths once and for all. However, The Visionary is currently engaged in a heated rivalry with CM Punk, and it appears that both could lock horns at SummerSlam 2025. Meanwhile, Reigns, who is rumored to return soon, could be part of the Bloodline saga for a match and could leave immediately after the Biggest Party of Summer, as he is scheduled to film his Hollywood Project in August.

Moreover, The Original Tribal Chief could then renew his feud with Seth Rollins at the end of the year and could drag it into WrestleMania next year. That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE employee expressed that Roman Reigns could soon leave the company

While speaking on the Coach and Bro show, former WWE writer Vince Russo stated that Undisputed Tribal Chief has achieved everything in the industry and has done it all. Now he is up for some higher goals, pointing out that he is building a career outside WWE in Hollywood, following in the footsteps of his cousin, The Rock.

Reigns has begun his journey to the next level, as he has already signed on for a major upcoming film, Street Fighter, where he is rumored to play the villainous character of Akuma.

"I really believe Roman Reigns' future, in my opinion, is way, way beyond wrestling. I believe that [on heading to Hollywood] without a shadow of a doubt. I think he has every quality and everything that it takes. There is really nothing more he could do in the wrestling business. I think guys like Rock and Austin, and Cena, I think they reach that point where it's like, 'What else am I going to accomplish in wrestling?' And I think Roman's accomplished it all. I think it's time for him to go on to bigger and better things," Russo said.

With the buzz and excitement surrounding his name, it will be interesting to see when Roman Reigns returns to World Wrestling Entertainment and where he lands on the stacked roster in the Bloodline saga or goes against Seth Rollins and his company.

