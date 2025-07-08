3 Reasons why CM Punk missed WWE RAW this week

CM Punk was surprisingly absent from tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Seth Rollins clashed with Penta in the main event of RAW tonight, and Punk was expected to come out and assault Rollins once again. However, he was nowhere to be seen.

The Best in the World is currently locked in another rivalry with his arch-nemesis, Seth Rollins. The Visionary cost Punk the Undisputed Championship match against John Cena at Night of Champions, and this incensed Punk. The WWE legend will not rest until he settles the score with The Visionary once again. But his absence from tonight's show was quite baffling.

Therefore, in this listicle, we will outline three reasons why CM Punk missed tonight's Monday Night RAW.

#3. WWE wanted to keep attention on the Seth Rollins- LA Knight feud ahead of SNME

CM Punk might have been kept away from the show tonight to build the focus around Seth Rollins and LA Knight, ahead of their big clash at the upcoming event, Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The Visionary and Knight have also been at loggerheads in recent times. Last week on RAW, the Megastar also attacked Seth Rollins, which led to the company announcing their match at SNME. Moreover, fans haven't seen a one-on-one clash between these two in WWE yet.

On tonight's episode, after Seth Rollins and Penta's brawl, Knight came out from behind and executed a Blunt Force Trauma (BFT) on The Architect. Before Breakker and Bronson Reed could come to take him out, he once again escaped into the crowd.

However, it will be interesting to see how the 42-year-old superstar tackles these two men at SNME.

#2. Since CM Punk has no match at SNME, WWE didn't book him this week on RAW

Another reason why WWE probably didn't book CM Punk on tonight's show might be because he doesn't have a match at SNME. And right after SNME is WWE Evolution, the all-women PLE, returning after seven years.

So, the focus won't be on him for the next five days in case he doesn't appear at SNME. Therefore, Triple H and creative may have wanted to use the go-home episode of RAW to focus on the stars who have matches on the respective upcoming shows.

#1. Taking some time off after Night of Champions and RAW after that

CM Punk has been making regular appearances on WWE shows over the last few months. The 46-year-old superstar has been working nonstop since WrestleMania 41. He also flew to Saudi Arabia for the Night of Champions PLE, and then on RAW after that, he made another appearance. So, the company might have thought to give him a break after back-to-back appearances.

Punk's next big clash can happen at SummerSlam next month, and most probably, Seth Rollins will be his opponent. However, this match may not be just a singles match, but it can also be a tag team match with LA Knight and Penta backing him against Rollins, Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Fans will have to wait and see what plans the company has in store for all these stars at SummerSlam.

