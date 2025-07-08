Seth Rollins dazed after being blindsided on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has made many enemies in WWE. He was blindsided by one of them tonight on RAW.

Seth Rollins formed a faction with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker following WrestleMania 41. In the weeks that followed, he added Bronson Reed to the group. However, his actions have earned him many enemies, including Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Penta, CM Punk, and LA Knight. Knight has been after Rollins after his group cost him the King of the Ring Tournament. The Visionary will step into the ring against The Megastar this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Tonight, on RAW, Rollins faced another one of his foes: Penta. During the match, Mr. Money in the Bank used a low blow to turn the match in his favor before he finished Penta with The Stomp. After the match, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker made their way down to the ring when LA Knight showed up from behind and hit the BFT on Rollins. Reed and Breakker tried to chase him, but Knight got away. Rollins looked dazed as he tried to stand up.

It will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins will be able to defeat LA Knight at Saturday Night's main event.

