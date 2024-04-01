Former AEW star cancels potential WrestleMania XL appearance, apologizes to Cody Rhodes

A former AEW star who was previously speculated to attend WWE WrestleMania XL has apparently canceled the plan while apologizing to The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, saying he has other plans.

The former AEW star in question is Joey Janela. Joey was with Tony Khan's promotion from its inception in 2019 until his release in 2021. Janela has been sweating it out in the Indies since then. Nonetheless, he still has a lot of friends from his days there, most notably Cody Rhodes, who is now one of the top guys in WWE.

Cody is potentially slated to headline both nights of WrestleMania XL, as he would team up with Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One. Furthermore, The American Nightmare will challenge Roman for the Undisputed Title in the main event of Night Two as well.

Moreover, Cody's good friend, Joey Janela was also speculated to be present at WrestleMania this year to support his friend. However, Janela has seemingly canceled his plan of potentially being at Mania by apologizing to Cody. Joey took to the 'X' social media platform to humorously inform the following:

"All timer curb your enthusiasm episode tonight, sorry Cody next week I gotta watch Larry Finish his story."

Cody Rhodes provided an update on his future in WWE

As Cody Rhodes closes in on potentially finishing his story at WrestleMania 40, multiple reports and rumors suggest that The American Nightmare has extended his contract with WWE. In a recent interview with Justin Walker, Cody confirmed the reports regarding signing a new contract:

"I can tell you 40 is out of the question just because, not to give you scoop, it was widely reported, but I did sign a new contract with WWE. It extends beyond my 40th birthday."

Well, signing a new contract could be a hint that Cody is indeed finishing his story this time. It remains to be seen whether fans will see the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on Rhodes' shoulder after WrestleMania 40.

