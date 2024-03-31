Cody Rhodes provides a major update on his WWE future days before WrestleMania 40

In 2022, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after six years at WrestleMania 38. Since then The American Nightmare has been one of the vital parts of the Stamford-based company and it looks like Rhodes plans to stay committed.

During a recent interview with Justin Walker, Rhodes confirmed that he has signed a new multi-year contract extension with WWE. The American Nightmare confirmed the news just days before WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes is currently 38 years old and recently confirmed that his new contract extends beyond his 40th birthday, meaning that the contract is certainly more than two years.

"I can tell you 40 is out of the question just because, not to give you scoop, it was widely reported, but I did sign a new contract with WWE. It extends beyond my 40th birthday," said Rhodes. [H/T SEScoops]

Since his return, Rhodes has been involved in feuds with Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, The Judgment Day, and others. The former AEW EV also main evented last year's WrestleMania 39, where he failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Cody Rhodes briefly discussed his retirement plans

Cody Rhodes briefly opened up about his retirement plans. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion stated that he wants to step away from professional wrestling without it being a painful process.

During the same interview with Justin Walker, Rhodes admitted that he hit his prime quite late and often forgets that he is nearing 40.

"The plan is still, when it's time to step out, to step out without it being a painful process. Solely because I saw my dad [Dusty Rhodes] as an old man wrestler and he loved it and enjoyed it, but as his son it was hard to see. My daughter is two going on three, there does have a be a time, just like he was with us, where I have to be home all the time and be there with her. It's not 40 anymore. I'll update the number. I hit the prime run late in the game. I often forget that I'm nearing 40," added Rhodes. [H/T SEScoops]

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. On Night One, he will team up with Seth Rollins to face Reigns and The Rock.

It will be interesting to see if Rhodes can finally finish his story at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia next weekend.

