Former AEW star claims he rejected WWE: "They wanted me to wrestle The Miz at Hollywood, I said no, Rock or nothing"

A former AEW star recently revealed that WWE offered him a huge match against former WWE Champion The Miz at WrestleMania.

The star in question is none other than Joey Janela, who is a huge star on the independent scene. Janela was part of All Elite Wrestling from its start till 2022 after being mainly featured on AEW Dark and Dark Elevation during his run with the promotion.

Speaking with Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds, Joey Janela revealed that he would have accepted WWE's offer if they booked The Rock instead of The Miz as his opponent:

"People have asked me to come back to certain places on TV and stuff. I'm having fun doing Indies. When WWE hit me up, I said, 'Listen, the only way I'm coming in is if I wrestle The Rock at WrestleMania.' They said, 'We have this plan for you, we want you to wrestle with The Miz.' I said, 'The Miz is cool and all, but I have to wrestle The Rock. No Rock, no go.' 'Rock is filming a movie.' 'Too damn bad, you don't get Joey Janela.' I pitched an angle to them, to WWE, to be a deranged paparazzi. The Rock is walking out of a steakhouse in LA and you see snapshots. Almost like DPP-Undertaker storyline. Eventually, the paparazzi jumps The Rock and it's big Who Dun It? And then it's me, and we wrestle at WrestleMania at Hollywood. The reveal is the cops reveal it in a mugshot. 'We have the mugshot of the paparazzi,' and it's me—disgraced AEW wrestler Joey Janela. I have to go over The Rock too." H/T:[Fightful]

Joey Janela sends a message to AEW president Tony Khan

All Elite Wrestling has been recently suffering from declining attendance during their shows. Fans have posted some photos of the empty seats from the arena on Twitter, which has caught the eyes of many, including former AEW star Joey Janela.

Taking to Twitter, Joey Janela suggested an idea for Tony Khan:

"That S*cks, run smaller buildings 100%, Why isn’t this in the NYC market? And run ROH like an independent promotion 3-4 shows a month, find a booker and someone to run the ship Tony doesn’t have to be there. I guarantee a huge increase in honor club subscribers and a better overall exciting product for fans. This is AEW Dark deluxe" he posted.

