"It was just messing with my peace" - Former AEW star opens up on her exit talks with Tony Khan (Exclusive)

Former AEW star Big Swole shed some light on her departure from the company in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Swole [Aerial Hull in real life] first appeared on AEW at All Out on August 31, 2019, in a 21-woman Casino Battle Royale on the pre-show. She later signed with the company in December and soon after marked her Dynamite debut with a win against Emi Sakura.

She also had a memorable rivalry with Britt Baker wherein she was victorious in a Tooth and Nail match on September 5, 2020, All Out, at Baker's dental clinic.

However, Swole exited All Elite Wrestling on November 20, 2021, due to a "lack of diversity and structure." Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, she disclosed the reason behind her departure. She stated that she had made it clear to President Tony Khan that she didn't want to re-sign because her "peace" was getting affected.

"Well, we came to an agreement. I told TK [Tony Khan] that before we had our like exit interview, I guess that's what they called them now, that I didn't want to re-sign because it was just messing with my peace and if something messing with my peace, I said I just gotta go," Swole said. [17:11 - 17:29]

Swole also stated that while in AEW, her Crohn's disease became so severe that she had to prioritize herself over pro wrestling.

"I started to realize that I was more sick with my Crohn's disease with being with AEW than ever in my whole career. So I knew that was like I have to prioritize myself, you know over wrestling in a sense. You know, if there's no Aerial [her real name], there's no Big Swole," [17:30 - 17:52]

Swole told Khan about her true feelings in the exit interview but was notified that she could return anytime and that the energy was "normal."

Big Swole disclosed some further details on her AEW exit

During the same interview, Swole also revealed she just let her deal expire because she really didn't want the extension for a third year.

"Well, I told them that before my contract expired and so we kinda just let it... just run out because I was like at the two years and I was like I don't wanna do the third year extension. I just... I want my peace," Swole stated. [18:24 - 18:35]

Swole is currently performing on the independent circuit and is the current Phoenix of Rise Champion. However, it will be interesting to see if she will ever consider a return to AEW in the future.

