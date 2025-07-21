Former AEW star confirms if he and Megan Bayne have broken up

An ex-AEW star made a huge revelation recently regarding his relationship with Megan Bayne. She has been dating Joey Janela for a long time. He was part of the promotion for three years and is currently wrestling on the independent circuit. Meanwhile, his girlfriend has been making headlines in the Jacksonville-based promotion.The Greek Goddess has been dominating the women's locker room since her debut in January 2025. While she is yet to win a championship in the company, she has been portrayed as a monster. She is currently teaming up with Penelope Ford.There was a post on social media that claimed that Joey and Megan had broken up. However, the Bad Boy immediately put the rumor to rest and claimed that the couple were deeply in love.&quot;You wanna see FREAKS? Look at the comments on this one lmfao, Sorry to the Haters but Wrestling superstar Joey Janella and @meganbayne are still deeply in love with each other!&quot; he wrote.Bully Rays calls Megan Bayne 'green'The Megasus had vast experience outside of AEW before she came in. Her performance has been widely praised by fans due to her impressive physique and dominant attitude.However, while speaking on Busted Open Radio, wrestling veteran Bully Ray deemed Megan Bayne as unpolished as she has only performed in a major promotion like AEW for half a year.&quot;Listen, Megan Bayne is still green, okay? I don't give a s**t how long she's been working, since the first day she's been in a wrestling school. This is her first real exposure on a major wrestling company. And at one point in another, we were all still green, no matter how long we had been wrestling I had been in the business for six years before I stepped foot on ECW television. I was green as grass, because my experience in the business wasn't that much,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if Joey and Megan ever appear as a couple in AEW.