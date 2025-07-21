  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Former AEW star confirms if he and Megan Bayne have broken up

Former AEW star confirms if he and Megan Bayne have broken up

By Tejas Pagare
Published Jul 21, 2025 01:50 GMT
Megan Bayne has been AEW
Megan Bayne has been an integral part of AEW [Image Credit: Megan on X]

An ex-AEW star made a huge revelation recently regarding his relationship with Megan Bayne. She has been dating Joey Janela for a long time. He was part of the promotion for three years and is currently wrestling on the independent circuit. Meanwhile, his girlfriend has been making headlines in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

The Greek Goddess has been dominating the women's locker room since her debut in January 2025. While she is yet to win a championship in the company, she has been portrayed as a monster. She is currently teaming up with Penelope Ford.

There was a post on social media that claimed that Joey and Megan had broken up. However, the Bad Boy immediately put the rumor to rest and claimed that the couple were deeply in love.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You wanna see FREAKS? Look at the comments on this one lmfao, Sorry to the Haters but Wrestling superstar Joey Janella and @meganbayne are still deeply in love with each other!" he wrote.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Ad

Bully Rays calls Megan Bayne 'green'

The Megasus had vast experience outside of AEW before she came in. Her performance has been widely praised by fans due to her impressive physique and dominant attitude.

However, while speaking on Busted Open Radio, wrestling veteran Bully Ray deemed Megan Bayne as unpolished as she has only performed in a major promotion like AEW for half a year.

Ad
"Listen, Megan Bayne is still green, okay? I don't give a s**t how long she's been working, since the first day she's been in a wrestling school. This is her first real exposure on a major wrestling company. And at one point in another, we were all still green, no matter how long we had been wrestling I had been in the business for six years before I stepped foot on ECW television. I was green as grass, because my experience in the business wasn't that much," he said.
Ad

It will be interesting to see if Joey and Megan ever appear as a couple in AEW.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications