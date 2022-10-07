Former AEW star discloses how Jon Moxley affected his wrestling career

Jon Moxley apparently had a significant impact on former AEW star Danny LimeLight's in-ring career during his previous stint with the company.

The 31-year-old star was signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion between 2020 and 2021. LimeLight faced several big names in the ring, including Moxley and Kenny Omega. Despite having a healthy relationship with AEW President Tony Khan, he was slowly phased out of TV towards the end of his tenure.

During a recent interview with PWMania, LimeLight was full of praise for Jon Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence struck him as a true professional, and the upstart shared some exciting stories about their time together.

“I have nothing but good things to say about everybody there you know. It was a fun place for me, I was able to interact with somebody [Jon Moxley] who’s been everywhere, won World Championships everywhere he’s been, from seeing him in AEW, and seeing him on New Japan Strong, and just being able to get in the ring and learn from somebody like him."

Moxley was seemingly a mentor to Danny LimeLight backstage:

"It’s a learning experience, I have nothing but good things for him to say about him. He struck me as a true professional, as someone that cares about this business. And I had a great time in the ring with him. And I’d love to do it again someday down the line,” he added. [H/T: PWMania]

As of now, Danny LimeLight is a free agent and is competing on the independent circuit besides pursuing other endeavors.

Jon Moxley will face Hangman Adam Page soon in AEW

While Danny LimeLight is no longer in AEW, Jon Moxley is having a stellar run in the promotion as the current world champion.

The Blackpool Combat Club member confronted Hangman Adam Page on this week's Dynamite. Hence, tensions between the two have seemingly reached a boiling point. They are scheduled to face off in a title match on October 18.

It will be interesting to see whether Hangman will be able to become the world champion for the second time or if Moxley will continue his dominant run in the company.

Do you think Jon Moxley will remain the world champion after facing Hangman? Sound off in the comments section below.

