"Turns (CM) Punk wasn't the only one realizing he's working with kids" - Wrestling world erupts to Jon Moxley seemingly agreeing with former rival on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page tore the house down with a fiery promo this week on AEW Dynamite, which seemingly included a reference to CM Punk.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy earned a title shot by winning the Golden Ticket Battle Royale on Rampage last month. This awarded him the opportunity to face the world champion at the time, leading to a feud between him and Jon Moxley. Their fight is currently set to take place on the 18 of this month in Cincinnati.

After Hangman Page took down Rush this week in a singles match, the Purveyor of Violence confronted him inside the squared circle. An exchange of heated words ensued, with Moxley seemingly referencing the real-life heat between Page and CM Punk. Bully Ray also tweeted out the exact words used by Mox in the promo.

“Like alot of other kids around here, you stay stupid sh*t and your mouth gets you in trouble,” Moxley said.

This opened the floodgates to a barrage of reactions on Twitter from fans.

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 I'm not a Jon Moxley fan, but I really liked the way that he handled Hangman Adam Page in their segment on AEW Dynamite. It was his way of saying, 'Punk may have handled it in the most God awful way possible, but he had a reason to be upset'. I'm not a Jon Moxley fan, but I really liked the way that he handled Hangman Adam Page in their segment on AEW Dynamite. It was his way of saying, 'Punk may have handled it in the most God awful way possible, but he had a reason to be upset'.

Detroit King @Detroits_Goat That was a great back and forth between Jon Moxley & Hangman Adam Page Jon Moxley has been absolutely killin it lately with everything he's been doin he's absolutely been the MVP of AEW #AEWDynamite That was a great back and forth between Jon Moxley & Hangman Adam Page Jon Moxley has been absolutely killin it lately with everything he's been doin he's absolutely been the MVP of AEW #AEWDynamite

Dr. Robert Greene II @robgreeneII Part of me wonders if Moxley talking about Page running his mouth is a reference to all the CM Punk stuff and its fallout. Part of me wonders if Moxley talking about Page running his mouth is a reference to all the CM Punk stuff and its fallout.

Liam Jenkins @LiamJenkinsPSN John Moxley 100% just took a shot at hangman over the Punk stuff imo, love to see it John Moxley 100% just took a shot at hangman over the Punk stuff imo, love to see it

It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in their fight later this month and whether the AEW World Title will change hands anytime soon.

