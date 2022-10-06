"Turns (CM) Punk wasn't the only one realizing he's working with kids" - Wrestling world erupts to Jon Moxley seemingly agreeing with former rival on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page tore the house down with a fiery promo this week on AEW Dynamite, which seemingly included a reference to CM Punk.
The Anxious Millennial Cowboy earned a title shot by winning the Golden Ticket Battle Royale on Rampage last month. This awarded him the opportunity to face the world champion at the time, leading to a feud between him and Jon Moxley. Their fight is currently set to take place on the 18 of this month in Cincinnati.
After Hangman Page took down Rush this week in a singles match, the Purveyor of Violence confronted him inside the squared circle. An exchange of heated words ensued, with Moxley seemingly referencing the real-life heat between Page and CM Punk. Bully Ray also tweeted out the exact words used by Mox in the promo.
“Like alot of other kids around here, you stay stupid sh*t and your mouth gets you in trouble,” Moxley said.
This opened the floodgates to a barrage of reactions on Twitter from fans.
It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in their fight later this month and whether the AEW World Title will change hands anytime soon.
Do you think Hangman Page can take down Jon Moxley in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!
We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.