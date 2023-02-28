Former AEW star drops major hint about a return to WWE under Triple H's regime

Triple H's impact as the creative head in WWE has been significant in the development of storylines. Former AEW star Bobby Fish recently discussed the possibility of returning under The Game's regime.

Bobby Fish, who has wrestled for both WWE and AEW, had previously worked for NXT during Triple H's tenure as head of the brand from 2017-2021. This has led to speculation that Fish could return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

During an appearance on the Going Broadway Podcast, Bobby Fish spoke about his newfound freedom as a free agent, allowing him to work for various promotions:

"At the moment I am a free agent, so I can pop up literally anywhere and everywhere,"Which is kinda cool, because it's not been that way for like a decade," Fish said.

Furthermore, when asked about a return to WWE, he stated that anything is possible at this point, and he is not entirely sure what the future holds for him:

"I mean anything's possible at this point, I'm enjoying the freedom and not entirely sure what's to come. Not having to ask permission or get clearance to do something — this interview at a time a year ago would've had to have been cleared — so it's just nice as a bill-paying adult to not have to ask permission." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Since leaving AEW, Bobby Fish has worked briefly with Impact Wrestling and returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling. He even had the opportunity to perform on a boxing card headlined by Floyd Mayweather.

Fans following his career will be excited about the possibility of him returning to WWE, where his previous work in NXT was well-received and he could bring a lot to the table under Triple H's leadership.

Bobby Fish talks about working with Triple H in WWE

Triple H has a reputation for being a talented creative mind and has been instrumental in the success of NXT.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Bobby Fish was asked about working with Triple H. He said The Game was very "down to earth" and was making the whole process easy for him:

"Awesome. Obviously, I knew who he was going into things. He was down to earth and a regular guy right from the beginning, so it made it way better than it could have been," said Bobby Fish.

Bobby Fish's comments about potentially returning under Triple H's leadership are sure to generate excitement among fans.

