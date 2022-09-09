"I'm open to all options" - Former WWE Superstar on returning to the company under Triple H's regime 

Former AEW star Bobby Fish recently commented on possibly returning to WWE now that Triple H is the creative head of the global juggernaut.

Since Hunter assumed leadership after Vince McMahon's retirement, several performers have returned to WWE, with Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, and Johnny Gargano being some of the biggest names. As such, there's constant chatter about which other athletes could join the promotion again.

One such name which fans have been assuming could be back is Fish, who exited AEW just a few days after his contract with the promotion expired. In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, he was asked about the same, responding to which he stated that he was open to all "options."

"I don't know. I'm open to all options and offers at the moment. I do know that there have been quite a few people who have gone back through those doors. I'm happy for the people that I know were left there after I had left a lot of friendships and whatnot, and things were weird there for a bit," said Bobby Fish.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers PWInsider has confirmed that Bobby Fish’s contract with AEW expired yesterday and is now a free agent. PWInsider has confirmed that Bobby Fish’s contract with AEW expired yesterday and is now a free agent. 😕 https://t.co/Lq0ZkRHxjc

The former NXT star added that he was happy for all the performers who had returned to WWE under Triple H's regime and that the company was a great place to work again.

"So for them to be back in the direction of some normalcy and some positivity working for Hunter, I know I enjoyed it, I'm just happy for the people that I know that remained and then the people that have come back to work there. I'm happy that it's a good place to be again," added Fish. (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

Bobby Fish enjoyed working with Triple H in WWE

Furthermore, Bobby Fish also spoke about his experience working for WWE NXT when Triple H was in charge of things of the brand from 2017- 2021. The 45-year-old performer stated that Hunter was a very "down to earth" and a "regular" person to work with, making the whole process easy for him.

"Awesome. Obviously, I knew who he was going into things. He was down to earth and a regular guy right from the beginning, so it made it way better than it could have been," said Bobby Fish.

Wrestling Should Be Fun @WSBFun



Adam Cole debuts in NXT, forming the Undisputed Era with Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.



What a ride they had 5 YEARS AGO TODAY...Adam Cole debuts in NXT, forming the Undisputed Era with Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.What a ride they had 5 YEARS AGO TODAY...Adam Cole debuts in NXT, forming the Undisputed Era with Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.What a ride they had 👏 https://t.co/ZrBm4HwNmI

Considering how experienced a performer Bobby Fish is, he could quickly find a footing in WWE if he happens to return sometime down the line.

Do you see Triple H offering the former Undisputed Era member to return? Sound off in the comments section below.

