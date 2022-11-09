Former AEW star has a five-word reaction to Asuka and current champion's hilarious promo battle on WWE RAW

WWE star Asuka's recent confrontation with IYO SKY featured a segment in Japanese, which has garnered a reaction from former AEW star Big Swole.

The segment had Damage CTRL come face-to-face with Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Asuka. It should be noted that Bliss and Asuka lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belts at the Crown Jewel Event, ending their short reign of 5 days abruptly.

While Asuka was her usual fiery self as she rapidly spoke in Japanese, IYO SKY also retaliated in the same language, much to the former's surprise. This led to an entertaining back-and-forth between the two stars.

The segment garnered a 5-word reaction from former AEW star, Big Swole. She took to Twitter to express her amazement:

"Just take my money now"

You can check out the full tweet here:

It remains to be seen how the storyline will progress in the future, and whether Alexa Bliss and Asuka will be able to win the titles back.

Alexa Bliss is seemingly planned to reunite with Bray Wyatt in WWE

Bray Wyatt's return to the Stamford-based Promotion marked an interesting new chapter in terms of storyline. While the wheels for Wyatt's run are already in motion, he is seemingly set to form another faction as well.

With Alexa Bliss and Asuka losing their titles so quickly, it might be an indication that "Little Miss Bliss" is being set up for a different route. She is currently speculated to be on Bray Wyatt's radar, as she has a significant history with Wyatt's Fiend persona.

Wyatt's Firefly logo has appeared several times when Alexa Bliss has been on-screen. It also occurred earlier at Crown Jewel, when she and Asuka were being questioned backstage before their Women's Tag Team Championship match against Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

This week on WWE RAW, Bianca Belair's entrance video was temporarily hidden out by Bray Wyatt's emblem on the titantron. Bliss and Asuka were with her, which explains the clues.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Bliss and whether she will separate from Asuka in the coming weeks.

