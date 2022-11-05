Bray Wyatt's return to WWE in October has seen him face his own demons rather than any particular superstar. However, at Crown Jewel 2022, Wyatt would make his presence known to none other than nine-time champion Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss became a nine-time champion this past Monday on RAW when she won her third Women's Tag Team title with Asuka. Along with three tag team title reigns, she is a former 24/7 Champion, a three-time RAW Women's Champion, and a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

The tag team title rematch against Damage CTRL was immediately booked for Crown Jewel 2022, where their match went second on the night.

Right before the champions Alexa Bliss and Asuka came out, Byron Saxton interviewed them. As you can see in the photo below, Bray Wyatt's firefly logo popped up, rattling Bliss.

Immediately after it happened, this is what Michael Cole said:

"We know that Bray Wyatt is here and we know about Alexa's previous relationship with him."

Alexa Bliss and Asuka lost the Women's Tag Team titles back to Damage CTRL due to Nikki Cross' interference.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out. WrestleMania 37 saw Alexa Bliss cost Wyatt his final match against Randy Orton before he was released a few months later.

While the storyline ended, Bliss would spend a part of 2022 recovering from the aftermath of the Wyatt storyline.

Would you like to see Wyatt and Bliss get involved in a storyline again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes