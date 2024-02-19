Former AEW star Joey Janela "almost tricked" WWE Hall of Famer into turning heel

Former AEW star Joey Janela recently shared a funny story about a legendary WWE Hall of Famer. Joey almost tricked the legend into turning heel for the first time in his entire career.

The WWE Hall of Famer in question is Ricky Steamboat. Ricky has had some memorable moments in his legendary wrestling career and is best known for his time in the WWE in the 1980s. Years after his retirement, Steamboat still makes sporadic appearances on wrestling shows in a non-wrestling role.

An interesting fact about Ricky Steamboat is that he never turned heel in his legendary career that spanned over decades. Former AEW star, Joey Janela shared a funny story related to Steamboat on "X" social media. Janela recalled how he once almost tricked Ricky into turning heel when he was a special referee in his match:

"I almost tricked Ricky into turning heel when he was the special guest referee of a match between Me and Tama Tonga. He would stop counting my pin and reveal a bullet club shirt. I told him they were a babyface stable until somehow he found out they weren’t," he wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer once rejected an offer by AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat once revealed how he refused an offer from AEW last year. While speaking on Captain's Corner, he said:

“Believe it or not, I was already asked to come aboard in a capacity of [a road agent]. Not anymore [when asked if he’s no longer interested in that kind of role]. No reflection on them, great company and everything, and don’t get me wrong, the pay would have been great. But I’m at a point in time in my life where I’m trying to get off the road. [I’ve had] 40-something years of being on the road." [H/T Fightful]

Ricky Steamboat made multiple AEW appearances on Collision and the All Out PPV in non-wrestling roles. Only time will tell when he will be seen again.

