Former AEW star jokes he was the mystery man behind Leatherface on Dynamite

A former AEW star has recently claimed that he was the one who portrayed Leatherface on Dynamite. The star in question is none other than Joey Janela.

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite saw a highly anticipated Texas Chainsaw Massacre match between Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett, which saw Jarrett emerge victorious against Hardy. However, during the match, the iconic Leatherface character from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise unexpectedly appeared.

Talking it Twitter, former AEW star Joey Janela jokingly revealed that he had contacted Tony Khan about wrestling at 'ALL IN.' However, he surprised Janela by suggesting he become Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Dynamite.

"It was so cool being back at AEW last night to portray Leatherface, I hit up Tony last week and shot my shot for 'ALL IN' I said I wrestled on the initial & it would be cool to wrestle in front of 90’000 strong! He said 'Joey Thanks for hitting me up, I can do you one better how about we dress you up as Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' I replied 'You Trust me Tony?' & he said 'I coudnt trust anyone more than you to bring Leatherface to the Number 1 show on Wednesday nights!'" Janela tweeted.

Janela's contract with All Elite Wrestling expired in May 2022. Since then, he has made a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene.

The identity of Leatherface of AEW Dynamite reportedly revealed

Leatherface appeared during a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy. Fans have been wondering who was the man behind the mask.

According to Fightful Select, the man behind the mask was Dean Alexander. Dean is a developmental talent, debuted in 2021, and has participated in numerous matches on Dark.

As part of a promotional tie-in with the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre game, the match received reactions from the fans.

