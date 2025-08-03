Former AEW star lists match against Cody Rhodes as his favorite

A former AEW talent was recently asked about his favorite matches from his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and the star named a match with Cody Rhodes. The talent in question is Aleister Black, who performed under the name of Malakai Black during his time with Tony Khan's promotion.

The 40-year-old joined AEW in 2021 and enjoyed a four-year stint before rejoining WWE in 2025. Black is best known for being part of The House of Black faction with Buddy Matthews and Brody King. The group rose to prominence in early 2023 when they captured the Trios Championships at Revolution. As of now, Black is signed with WWE and performs on its SmackDown brand.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Black weighed in on his time with All Elite Wrestling. Later on, he was asked to name his favorite matches in the promotion. The former NXT Champion ranked one of his earlier encounters with Cody Rhodes at the number 1 spot.

“I think if I have to go in line, it’s my blow off match with Cody in Orlando," said Black [From 03:41 to 03:47]

Aleister Black shuts down rumors about never wanting to be in AEW

Aleister Black was recently subject to a false narrative about his AEW tenure, and he completely shut it down. Speaking on The Masked Man Show, Black refuted allegations that he did not want to be part of All Elite Wrestling.

“It becomes this thing where people want to desperately have a narrative. ‘He never wanted to be in AEW.’ That’s completely false. That’s absolutely not true. I had a great time in AEW. I had a lot of fun. Did I do everything that I wanted to do? No, but that’s okay. At the end of the day, that’s not my company and I don’t have any say,” said Black [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]

Later in the podcast, Black also refutes speculations about him refusing to take losses.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the original sources and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

