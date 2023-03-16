Former AEW star loses on Dynamite return after 5 months

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, a former star made his return after being absent from in-ring competition for five months. That star was none other than Stu Grayson. Grayson suffered a tough loss in a trios match against The Blackpool Combat Club.

Last week on Dynamite, Dark Order members John Silver and Alex Reynolds wrestled the team of Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. The Blackpool Combat Club Members made quick work of Silver and Reynolds. After the match, they decided to instill more punishment. Evil Uno and Hangman Adam Page rushed in for the save but their efforts were in vain.

This led to a trios match between the Blackpool Combat Club and the team of Evil Uno, Hangman Adam Page, and a mystery teammate. The third member of the team was later revealed by Tony Khan to be Stu Grayson. Grayson is a former member of the Dark Order.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

@CanadaLifeCtr

Wednesday Night

LIVE on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT



Hangman, Uno + Stu vs

Claudio, Mox + Yuta



In AEW's debut in Winnipeg + first 2023 international event,

There was a lot of animosity between the two factions. All six stars gave it their all. Early on in the match, Stu Grayson got the upper hand by taking out Jon Moxley. It looked like the returning star was going to pick up the win by pinning the three-time AEW World Champion. Unfortunately, he was unable to get the job done.

In the end, Jon Moxley locked in a sleeper hold, forcing Grayson to tap out.

Following the match, Jon Moxley did not let go of the choke hold. As Grayson was suffering, Evil Uno rushed in for the save only to get beaten up by the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club.

What are your thoughts on this new attitude of The Blackpool Combat Club on AEW Dynamite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

