Former AEW star makes amusing request to Rhea Ripley

Former AEW star Big Swole recently had an interesting interaction on Twitter with current WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. This led to cheeky comments coming from both.

Swole first made an appearance in WWE as a developmental talent, against Nia Jax back in 2016. She would then appear in the second edition of the Mae Young Classic Tournament in 2018, before bowing out of the first round. She then made her AEW debut a year later, and would spend a good two more years with the promotion before her departure in November 2021.

On Twitter, Big Swole tagged Rhea Ripley under a video of a female fitness trainer showing her physique. The former AEW star was shocked at the trainer's physique, and immediately thought Ripley would be the perfect person to recreate this. She dared the WWE Superstar to recreate the video. Ripley cheekily replied, seemingly considering doing it.

Their interaction can be seen below.

"Damn! Ok then! Now @RheaRipley_WWE do this for science"

WWE Superstar posts flirtatious messages for Rhea Ripley

As of recently, the Judgment Day has been looking to recruit Jey Uso. Each member has made the pitch to him, but it seemed only one name had caught his ear. Finn Balor recently mentioned to Jey that every single member of the faction was a fan of his, including Rhea Ripley, and he was intrigued by this.

Since then, the WWE Women's World Champion has been on his mind, and it seems as if the former Bloodline member wants to steal her away from Dirty Dominik Mysterio.

On Instagram, Jey Uso has been posting a series of Instagram Stories, mainly about Ripley. He has been teasing about stealing her from Dom, and has been throwing hints at her, even comparing their possible partnership to Carmella and James Ellsworth back in 2017.

While it seems like Ripley has been very popular among many others, it will be interesting to see if she is truly loyal to The Judgment Day. Outside the ring, she has also had many instances of flirting with members of the women's roster, including Cathy Kelley.

