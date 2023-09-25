WWE star sends flirty message to Rhea Ripley ahead of RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has been absent on WWE RAW lately, but a certain superstar not named Dominik Mysterio has been recurringly bringing her up on social media.

Ever since Jey Uso heard Mami was a fan of his, he had been teasing the prospect of being the one to yank her out of neutral. Now, the former Bloodline member has once again dropped a story on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of Carmella and James Ellsworth when the duo was a pair back in 2017, Jey Uso wrote that The Eradicator is simply "playin." It remains to be seen if the latter will show up this week to respond to all of this:

"@RheaRipley This could've us but you Playin...," wrote Jey.

Jey Uso sends a message to Rhea Ripley ahead of RAW

Rhea Ripley was last seen on the September 11 edition of the red brand, where she defended her title in the main event against Raquel Rodriguez.

Ripley successfully retained her title with the help of Nia Jax, who made her shocking return to the WWE television during the show's closing moments. Jax attacked both stars.

Jey Uso rejected The Judgment Day on RAW, but fell to former WWE Champion

The main event of last week's edition saw Drew McIntyre get a measure of revenge that had been suppressed for months on end. The Scotsman picked up a pinfall victory over Jey Uso in the main event of the September 18th episode.

During their one-on-one contest, The Judgment Day tried to interfere on behalf of Jey, only for the latter to superkick all three members. It was an emphatic response to the faction who were hoping he would join them. Cody Rhodes sprinted to the ring post-match as the villainous stable was beating down Jey Uso.

Will Drew McIntyre turn to the dark side after what transpired on WWE RAW last week? What does the future hold for Jey Uso on the red brand? Sound off in the comments section below.