Nia Jax could be trying to send a message to one female WWE Superstar with recent RAW attacks

Nia Jax is a polarizing name among the WWE Universe but remains one of the women's division's most legitimate threats. Since her return during the main event of RAW on the September 11 edition, she has been attacking members of the red brand's roster.

Beginning with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez during their main event match, Nia Jax has even viciously taken out the Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Interestingly, Becky Lynch has not been touched yet by the returning WWE star. The Man only just won the NXT Women's Championship and is riding high on a wave of momentum coming off her feud with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

One can safely say that Nia Jax inadvertently made Becky Lynch famous after the broken nose incident in 2018 during the buildup to Survivor Series. It prevented The Man from competing against Ronda Rousey at the event and subsequently led to the former's eventual return at the Royal Rumble.

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax, be it for the NXT Women's Championship or not, has a backstory that the creative team can bank on if done right. Who knows? Maybe the returning star could cost the NXT Women's Champion her title.

Former WWE star Bully Ray talks about Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton

Becky Lynch finally won the NXT Women's Championship and became a Grand Slam Champion in the process, but it came at the cost of Tiffany Stratton's title reign. Bully Ray recently discussed this on Busted Open Radio.

"Tiffany Stratton is a star. I heard a lot of chatter on social media about how Tiffany Stratton got buried with her loss to Becky Lynch. I’m calling massive bullsh*t on that. Tiffany Stratton is more over today in her loss to Becky Lynch than she was going in to NXT as your WWE NXT Women’s Champion," he said. [H/T: PWMania]

Ray continued:

"She was still trending I think this morning and into the early afternoon. She has it all, and as long as she can keep her head on straight, she’s going to be a major player and a big star for the WWE. Might I say, and I’m going out on a limb here, and I hope it’s a strong limb, but I think Tiffany Stratton has the potential to be the next Trish Stratus for the WWE."

Meanwhile, Trish Stratus has been taking a hiatus since losing her Steel Cage match at Payback to Becky Lynch. She was even attacked post-match by her protégé, Zoey Stark.

