Former AEW star makes an appearance with Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40

A former AEW star was spotted in WWE and was said to be accompanying Cody Rhodes right before WrestleMania XL this weekend. During this year's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the class of 2024, Brandi Rhodes was spotted sitting with her husband.

Brandi was once a ring announcer for WWE, but she eventually left the promotion at the same time as when Cody Rhodes was granted his release. She then joined her husband around the independent circuit.

When Cody co-founded AEW, she was also given a major role within the company. However, she did not return to WWE upon leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion. Instead, she decided to work on her other aspirations away from the ring. Tonight would be her first appearance in years.

During the ceremony broadcast, she was spotted sitting next to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Other names affiliated with AEW were in attendance, including the likes of Keith Lee and Rob Van Dam.

Headlining the Hall of Fame class of 2024 would be Paul Heyman, who has become one of the most iconic non-wrestling figures over the past couple of decades and is still a major part of the wrestling industry.

