Former AEW star Marko Stunt wanted to end his life last year

Former AEW star Marko Stunt recently opened up about his struggles with mental health and how he contemplated ending his life last year.

In 2019, Marko Stunt became part of AEW's Jurassic Express after the Double or Nothing event. After Christian Cage became the team's manager, Stunt's career took a downturn. He eventually parted ways with the promotion as his contract expired, and the company decided not to re-sign him

He then worked with GCW and had a good time there, but there was a period of uncertainty in his career after his departure from the Tony Khan-led promotion. Last year, Stunt took to Twitter to reveal that he had contemplated ending his life.

"A year ago, I wanted to end things. Today I feel great. It’s easier to stay positive. I feel happier," Marko tweeted.

It's great to see Marko Stunt back on his feet and doing well. He expressed gratitude for feeling better and happier and emphasized the importance of staying positive during tough times.

It's heartening to see wrestlers speaking up about their mental health struggles, as it can inspire others to seek help and support as needed.

Former AEW star Marko Stunt discusses potential angle with former WWE World Champion

Marko Stunt revealed the unfulfilled angle he had planned with Paul Wight (fka Big Show in WWE) in AEW.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Stunt stated that he and Wight had discussed it and even considered starting it on Dark.

"There was one and it would have been with Paul Wight though, where me and him had talked a bit about doing an angle, maybe even starting it on Rampage – or not Rampage, but Dark just to see how it gets over but where I’m getting beat week after week and bullied and then he’s on commentary and I’m getting bullied one week and finally he gets tired of it. He throws his mic down and he comes down to the ring and saves me." [H/T PostWrestling]

Unfortunately, the angle never materialized, but it's intriguing to hear about the behind-the-scenes discussions and ideas that wrestlers have.

