"That would have been my dream" – Marko Stunt wanted a storyline with 4-time WWE World Champion in AEW

Former AEW star Marko Stunt recently revealed an unfulfilled angle he wanted with a four-time WWE Champion.

Stunt joined AEW in 2019, where he teamed up with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in the Jurassic Express led by Christian Cage. He left the promotion in 2022 and is now mostly seen performing in GCW.

Furthermore, Cage recently referenced him during a promo segment, which helped turn Luchasaurus heel.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Stunt talked about a certain angle he and Paul Wight (fka Big Show in WWE) had plans for in AEW:

"There was one and it would have been with Paul Wight though, where me and him had talked a bit about doing an angle, maybe even starting it on Rampage – or not Rampage, but Dark just to see how it gets over but where I’m getting beat week after week and bullied and then he’s on commentary and I’m getting bullied one week and finally he gets tired of it. He throws his mic down and he comes down to the ring and saves me." (H/T: PostWrestling)

While the plans were never implemented, only time will tell if Stunt and Wight meet down the road again in their careers.

Marko Stunt revealed that the plan was the former WWE star's idea

Speaking about the unfulfilled plans, Marko Stunt further spoke of Paul Wight's reaction to the angle:

"This was him pitching it to me actually and he’s like, ‘Yeah, then we can form this best buddy duo and I’ll be your best friend,’ and he’s, like, ‘Man, I’ll play it up so well.’ He’s, like, ‘This is my best friend!’ And he started singing, but he was – that would have been my dream angle right there regardless of where it was being posted and he’s my favorite wrestler ever so, yeah, he’s [legitimately] my favorite of all time." (H/T: PostWrestling)

Joshua (Triple J) @JJJUnited This is still one of the Best Moments of my life ... @PaulWight is an amazing guy who is such a Nice Person..I was actually Nervous meeting him due to his Size but Im glad I ticked that off the Bucket List of meeting a Wrestler Thank you for that This is still one of the Best Moments of my life ...@PaulWight is an amazing guy who is such a Nice Person..I was actually Nervous meeting him due to his Size but Im glad I ticked that off the Bucket List of meeting a Wrestler Thank you for that https://t.co/Kx2xt963MV

Now that Stunt is planning to run his promotion, his chances of rejoining AEW are slim. It seems that the storyline with Paul Wight will remain an idea for now.

