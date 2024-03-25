Former AEW star open to coming back to WWE after 4-year absence

A former AEW star has just revealed that he is interested in coming back to WWE after a four-year absence. This star left All Elite Wrestling in June of last year.

The star in question is masked luchador, Fuego Del Sol. The 28-year-old wrestled in WWE under the ring name KJ Orso. He last competed there in 2020 in a losing effort to Erick Rowan on RAW.

A fan on Twitter asked Del Sol if there was any chance that we could see him on either the main roster or NXT. Surprisingly, the former AEW star replied in the affirmative to that question and said:

“I think the chances are high.”

Given that he said the chances for him to go back to his former stomping ground are high, fans should keep their eyes open to see how and when he could come back. Triple H could be very interested in bringing him back as it could attract a lot of his fans.

Major celebrity invited to WWE by Triple H

Triple H is a man with a lot of power in the wrestling world, and it was on show as he invited a major celebrity to WrestleMania 40. The celebrity is the famous rapper Meek Mill.

The musical artist took to Instagram to share that his sons wanted to attend the event, and he also tagged Triple H in that post. Noticing that, The Game promptly responded and said that he and his sons are more than welcome to come to 'Mania.

"I got you, @meekmill. It's your city, and @WWE is just coming to have some fun. Clear your schedule...," he wrote.

WrestleMania 40 will no doubt have a lot of celebrities show up, and by the looks of things, Meek Mill will most likely be there.

Do you think Fuego Del Sol will join the Stamford-based company in the near future? Sound off!