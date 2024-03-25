"Clear your schedule" - Triple H invites major star to WWE WrestleMania

Triple H has extended an invitation to a major star to attend WWE WrestleMania XL today on social media today. The Show of Shows will take place next month at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The road to WrestleMania is heating up, as the biggest show of the year is just a couple of weeks away. CM Punk will be appearing on tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, and The Rock is scheduled for the following episode of the red brand in Brooklyn, New York.

Popular rapper Meek Mill took to his Instagram today to share that his sons want to attend WrestleMania and tagged The Game in the post.

The veteran responded on his Instagram story and told Meek Mill to clear his schedule. He noted that Philadelphia was the rapper's city, and the promotion is just stopping by to have some fun.

"I got you, @meekmill. It's your city, and @WWE is just coming to have some fun. Clear your schedule...," he wrote.

The King of Kings responds to Meek Mill on Instagram.

WWE legend reveals what he said to Triple H at the Royal Rumble

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) was backstage earlier this year for Royal Rumble 2024 and had a brief conversation with Triple H.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, DDP shared that he bumped into WWE's COO during the Royal Rumble premium live event in January. The 54-year-old said he congratulated The Cerebral Assassin on putting on a great show for wrestling fans.

"I don't really play those things, like, 'If I was doing it, I would do it this way,' because I think Triple H has done an unbelievable job of storytelling. I said to him last night (at the Royal Rumble), I got a chance to see him just for half a minute. But always the classiest guy in the room. I just gave him a big hug and said, 'Man, great Rumble, bro'". [From 01:05 - 01:31]

The anticipation for this year's WrestleMania is off the charts. It will be fascinating to see if Triple H has any more surprises in store for fans over the next couple of weeks.

Poll : Have you been impressed with Triple H's vision for the WWE product so far? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion