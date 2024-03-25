CM Punk shares cryptic message ahead of return on WWE RAW

CM Punk has shared a cryptic message ahead of his return on this week's edition of WWE RAW. The veteran will be making an appearance on tomorrow night's show at the All State Arena in Chicago.

Punk has been off WWE television after suffering a brutal attack from Drew McIntyre in January. The Straight Edge Superstar competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this month and made it to the final two. Cody Rhodes eliminated the veteran to earn another title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

CM Punk suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble and will be forced to miss the biggest show of the year. However, he is advertised to appear on tomorrow's RAW episode in his hometown.

The former AEW Champion took to Instagram recently to share a cryptic message ahead of his RAW return. He shared the mask from 1985's "Friday The 13th: A New Beginning" horror film on his Instagram story.

Check out a screenshot of his story below:

Punk shares an interesting message on Instagram.

This could be a hint that Punk is teasing the "New Beginning" of his WWE run. Maybe he is cleared to compete and might book a slot on the WrestleMania XL card or interfere in Drew McIntyre's match. Fans are eagerly waiting to hear what The Voice of the Voiceless has to say on Monday.

AEW star QT Marshall on CM Punk returning to WWE

CM Punk's tumultuous time in All Elite Wrestling came to an end last September. He got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry during All In 2023, and it resulted in his contract being terminated. Jack Perry still has not returned to AEW and is currently performing in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, QT Marshall commented on CM Punk's return to WWE. The AEW star noted that CM Punk has said many negative things about WWE in the past, but he isn't surprised to see him back in the company.

"We actually talked about it and we agreed, neither of us wanted me to be Will Hobbs' manager. I also had to work Saturdays and Wednesdays, so when he and I spoke about the idea that he didn't want me with Wills Hobbs, I was like, 'Yeah let's sign me up for that one because I would rather only work on Wednesdays'. But I didn't think that it was going to be out of the realm that he would go back because the WWE had so many people that have done negative stuff and come back."

Marshall added:

"I don't think he really did anything negative, he just walked away. Yeah, he did his interview that they had a lawsuit, but other than that. It's like Cody (Rhodes, when Cody left WWE, he was a true professional. He's been a true professional about leaving AEW," he said.

Check out the entire interview below:

Drew McIntyre has continued to take shots at CM Punk as he recovers from his injury. It will be interesting to see if the two WWE Superstars cross paths tomorrow night on RAW.