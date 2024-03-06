[WATCH] Drew McIntyre takes a shot at CM Punk after WWE RAW

Following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, Drew McIntyre took a shot at CM Punk.

McIntyre has been constantly taking digs at the former WWE Champion after he suffered a gruesome tricep injury during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Taking to social media, McIntyre shared a video of him interacting with fans in a parking lot after RAW went off the air. The Scotsman continued to mock Punk as he drove around the parking lot while playing Cult of Personality.

"Are they booing me? Oh no sir, they’re saying ‘Boo-urns! Boo-urns!’" wrote McIntyre.

Check out McIntyre's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley is open to facing CM Punk in a match

Rhea Ripley has previously worked closely with Drew McIntyre during his brief alliance with The Judgment Day last year ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

The Eradicator has expressed her interest in an intergender match against CM Punk. Speaking on the BWGS Pod, she stated:

"I would like to face Punk. Especially with the way that he did his promos and the way that he just did everything. It was always entertaining and I feel like if I were to step into a storyline with any of the three, I would learn so much and it would definitely help skyrocket Rhea Ripley to the next level sort of thing."

In 2023, McIntyre teamed up with The Judgment Day for the Men's WarGames Match against the team of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins.

Following McIntyre and The Judgment Day's loss, Punk made his shocking WWE return moments before cameras stopped rolling. Ripley was also at ringside when The Second City Saint made his historic comeback to the Stamford-based company.

It remains to be seen if WWE plans on a feud between McIntyre and Punk once the latter is ready to return.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre's heel run so far? Sound off in the comment section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Are you enjoying Drew McIntyre's heel run? Yes No 0 votes