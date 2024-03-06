CM Punk has not held a world title in WWE since his record-setting 434-day reign as WWE Champion between 2011 and 2013. His injury could not have come at a worse time. Be that as it may, it is still surreal to see the "Straight Edge Superstar" back in the pro-wrestling juggernaut, and he may be the target of an unlikely challenger.

After securing a clean win over Nia Jax in Perth, Australia, Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Becky Lynch on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April. Based on how things transpired on RAW this past Monday night, do not be surprised if Liv Morgan and/or Nia Jax are added to the contest.

Mami recently cited CM Punk, Triple H, and The Miz as her three favorite superstars growing up. The Women's World Champion is open about intergender contests in WWE. When the possibility of facing Punk in the future was mentioned on BWGS Pod, Ripley expressed an interest:

"I would like to face Punk. Especially with the way that he did his promos and the way that he just did everything. It was always entertaining and I feel like if I were to step into a storyline with any of the three, I would learn so much and it would definitely help skyrocket Rhea Ripley to the next level sort of thing." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Punk's injury was a silver lining for former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who has not held a world title in three years. His triceps injury at Royal Rumble and subsequent RAW appearance, which was interrupted by the Scotsman, paved the way for the latter to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. Not only that, but also plant the seeds for the showdown with Punk upon the Second City Saint's return.

Will Rhea Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion end at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Becky Lynch is adamant about walking out of Lincoln Financial Field as the Women's World Champion. She proclaimed that in order to prove that she is still the best, The Man has to beat Mami. The Irish star has not held the main roster's top belt since 2022.

As for The Judgment Day star, Ripley has successfully defended the title against nearly every single woman on the RAW roster since WrestleMania 39, except Liv Morgan. It remains to be seen if things will take a turn next week as Morgan is scheduled to wrestle Lynch.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!