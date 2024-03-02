Becky Lynch claims top WWE star is unanimously disliked backstage

Becky Lynch earned the WWE Women's World Championship title shot to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL, but the WWE star appears to have bigger fish to fry. She has not yet vanquished the one who emphatically defeated her at RAW: Day 1 - Nia Jax.

While Ripley managed to retain her belt against The Irresistible Force at the Elimination Chamber: Perth, the latter made it clear that she is not done with her pursuit of the Women's World Championship. Moreover, The Man was Nia Jax's prey this past Monday night.

While conversing with Sony Sports Network recently, Becky Lynch revealed that nobody backstage agrees with something unanimously. However, their intense dislike of Nia Jax is pretty much understood. That seemingly, has remained a common sentiment for a long time.

"Look, I have said it before. The women’s locker room agrees on nothing, absolutely nothing, other than, nobody likes Nia Jax and so I think whenever she is in the mix, you gonna see a lot of people working together to get rid of her," the Irish star told Sony Sports Network.

While WWE has been straightforward with the title scene for WrestleMania XL, Nia Jax is someone who cannot be ruled out. She has been doing stellar work of late, and officials backstage seem highly impressed, based on the substantial push Jax has been receiving since her return to the pro-wrestling juggernaut in September last year.

Will Nia Jax join Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Some of the notable comments from fans and critics alike was the lack of suspense in Becky Lynch winning the 2024 women's Elimination Chamber match. The Man already had beef with Nia Jax, whom she was unable to beat in their sole encounter. Despite this, among other worthy challengers for The Judgment Day star on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Lynch is arguably the biggest name out of the lot.

Much like the men's Chamber match winner Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch has not won a world title in WWE since 2021. She dropped the RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 then never managed to win back the gold. Last year, though, she briefly held the NXT Women's Championship.

As for the feud between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley itself, there is a section of the WWE fanbase that hopes a former Universal Champion gets involved as well.

Do you see Nia Jax's inclusion at WrestleMania XL, and irrespective of that, Becky Lynch winning the Women's World Title? Sound off in the comments section below!

